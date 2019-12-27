Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Trading 2.9% Higher

Northern Star Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:NESRF)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.75, approximately 2,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 5,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NESRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Star Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.