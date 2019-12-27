Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will post sales of $405.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $400.10 million to $410.00 million. Nuance Communications reported sales of $495.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $471.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.96. 57,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,237. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.97. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $18.22.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $205,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $225,602.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,138.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 701,755 shares of company stock worth $11,950,637 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 531,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $27,825,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 3,860.4% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 265,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 258,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Nuance Communications by 4.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

