Pacgen Life Science (CVE:PBS) Trading Down 20%

Pacgen Life Science Corp (CVE:PBS) shares dropped 20% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 50,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 35,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.14.

Pacgen Life Science Company Profile (CVE:PBS)

Pacgen Life Science Corporation, a life sciences company, focuses on building a commercial platform to market and distribute consumer health products in North America. It markets its oral and skin care products under the P113+, DermaMed, DermaSoleil, and Deserving Health brand names. The company was formerly known as Pacgen Biopharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Pacgen Life Science Corporation in May 2012.

