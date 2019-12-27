Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)’s stock price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.40, approximately 882,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 420,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

ROYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

