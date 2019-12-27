Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

PAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.30 to $24.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pampa Energia by 2.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 62,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 23.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 584,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,969. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. Pampa Energia has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $3.69. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.65 million.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

