Parkland Fuel (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Parkland Fuel Corp (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.62 and last traded at $36.62, 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.56.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKIUF)

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.