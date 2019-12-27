Particl (PART) Reaches One Day Volume of $9,248.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Particl has a total market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $9,248.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Particl has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00008354 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001072 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000271 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

