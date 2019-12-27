PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $3,311.00 and $2.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004705 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000096 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010973 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

