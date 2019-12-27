PDATA 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,642.00 (PDATA)

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. PDATA has a total market cap of $364,090.00 and $5,642.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PDATA has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PDATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Coineal.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.01237507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025865 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120371 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PDATA

PDATA’s total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,237,325 tokens. The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA . The official website for PDATA is www.opiria.io . PDATA’s official message board is medium.com/pdata-token . PDATA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PDATA

PDATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

