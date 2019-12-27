PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ PDSB opened at $2.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $12.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.26.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.28). On average, equities analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of PDS Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

