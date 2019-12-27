Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the November 28th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTU. ValuEngine raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,322 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 34,470 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,009 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 779.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,441 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

BTU traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $9.57. 623,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $968.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.64). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.