Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.69

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.69 and last traded at $79.48, with a volume of 68261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEGA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Pegasystems to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.65.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.68 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 3,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $205,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 299,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,533,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $852,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,973 shares of company stock worth $3,363,588 in the last three months. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 23.7% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,572,000 after buying an additional 395,247 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at $612,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 21.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

