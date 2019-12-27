Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NYSE PAG opened at $50.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.14. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $246,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $367,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,236,000 after acquiring an additional 22,129 shares in the last quarter. 42.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

