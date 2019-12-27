Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYLD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.63. 27,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,884. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. Peritus High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

