PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $162.00

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a $158.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a top pick rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.66.

Shares of PNC opened at $161.15 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $111.62 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.72.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total value of $304,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,283.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $565,747.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

