Poniard Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARD) Trading 118.6% Higher

Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARD)’s stock price shot up 118.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 1,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

About Poniard Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARD)

Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cancer therapeutics. Its lead platform product candidate includes Picoplatin, a platinum-based cancer therapy to treat multiple cancer indications, including small cell lung, colorectal, prostate, and ovarian cancers.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Poniard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poniard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.