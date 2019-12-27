Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pope Resources from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pope Resources from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of Pope Resources stock opened at $93.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.83 and a 200 day moving average of $75.35. Pope Resources has a 12 month low of $62.50 and a 12 month high of $98.72. The firm has a market cap of $404.03 million, a PE ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Pope Resources had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

In related news, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 2,200 shares of Pope Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.46 per share, with a total value of $203,412.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,651,903.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 1,803 shares of Pope Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $158,700.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,996,329.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,877 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pope Resources stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Pope Resources worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pope Resources

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Partnership Timber, Funds Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from the Partnership's 120,000 acres of direct timberland ownership in Washington; and private equity timber funds' 134,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California that co-owned with third-party investors.

