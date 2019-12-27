Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.75.

NASDAQ PTLA opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.06. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 275.13% and a negative return on equity of 282.04%. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

