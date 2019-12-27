POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:PKX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.67. 162,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,163. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96. POSCO has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in POSCO in the third quarter worth about $8,221,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 906,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after purchasing an additional 128,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 666,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,350,000 after purchasing an additional 114,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,296,000 after purchasing an additional 91,599 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 552,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,078,000 after purchasing an additional 72,710 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

