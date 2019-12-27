POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Shares of NYSE:PKX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.67. 162,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,163. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96. POSCO has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About POSCO
POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.
Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.