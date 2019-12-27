Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM) traded down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 159.72 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 161.50 ($2.12), 115,501 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 70,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.50 ($2.22).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 170.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 178.89. The stock has a market cap of $178.28 million and a P/E ratio of 14.42.

Get Premier Asset Management Group alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 181 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £90,500 ($119,047.62).

Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.