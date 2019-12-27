Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF (NASDAQ:PMOM) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF (NASDAQ:PMOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

PMOM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $30.91.

