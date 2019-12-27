Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of PTI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.44. 28,830,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,008. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.72.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 12 New sold 117,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $287,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 445.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 142,958 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $189,000. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

