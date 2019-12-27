Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the November 28th total of 39,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,432. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.15 million, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.55%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

