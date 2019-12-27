PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. PUBLISH has a market cap of $249,512.00 and approximately $20,812.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00183051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.01243044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120473 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,955,584 tokens. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

