Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Qumu an industry rank of 177 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.61. 20,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,593. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a market cap of $32.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.24. Qumu has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 68.24% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vern Hanzlik bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,540. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Harbert Discovery Fund Gp, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $340,000. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUMU. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu during the second quarter valued at $55,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qumu by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Qumu by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 84,190 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

