RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to announce $292.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $293.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $292.25 million. RadNet posted sales of $257.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.39 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDNT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,078,513.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,886.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,327 shares of company stock valued at $911,187. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of RadNet by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RadNet by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the third quarter worth approximately $4,667,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 13.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. 147,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $984.83 million, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.96. RadNet has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

