Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Up 39.5% in December

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 373,800 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the November 28th total of 267,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,171. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $62.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 324.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Radware in the third quarter worth $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Radware by 127.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Radware in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

