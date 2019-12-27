Rate3 Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $83,584.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. Rate3 has a total market cap of $566,586.00 and $83,584.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, ABCC, FCoin and Bibox. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.72 or 0.05877006 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029730 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036070 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001918 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023609 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, DDEX, Hotbit, Bibox, DEx.top, Ethfinex, IDEX, Coinrail, HADAX, FCoin and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

