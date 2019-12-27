Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1593 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

BATS LEAD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.87. Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $34.32.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.