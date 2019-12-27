REPO Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.09 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, REPO has traded 18% higher against the dollar. REPO has a market cap of $5.09 million and $2,939.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO token can currently be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000642 BTC on exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00182427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.01219069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118959 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling REPO

REPO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.