Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the November 28th total of 6,090,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of REZI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.76. 51,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,178. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on REZI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Sharon L. Wienbar purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,568.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,568. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Ryder purchased 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $201,749.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,749. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 34,615 shares of company stock worth $322,452. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 84.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 123.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 699.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

