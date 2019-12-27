Revain (R) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Revain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia, BitFlip and Kucoin. Revain has a market cap of $20.24 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Revain has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00183545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.01214598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00118859 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official website is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, C-CEX, Kucoin, Cryptopia, HitBTC, OKEx, BitForex, Kuna, YoBit and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.