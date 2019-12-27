Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $823.67 million, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.67. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Rite Aid by 579.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 121,637 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,712 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

