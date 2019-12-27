Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the November 28th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ RTTR remained flat at $$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,363. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23).

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

