Rubies (RBIES) Price Reaches $0.0039

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Rubies has a total market cap of $40,637.00 and approximately $172.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rubies has traded 76.1% higher against the US dollar. One Rubies coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007168 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Rubies Profile

RBIES uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org . Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

