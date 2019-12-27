Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Up 76.8% in December

Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the November 28th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SACH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 27,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,145. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 47.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Sachem Capital during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Sachem Capital by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sachem Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

