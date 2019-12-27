Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the November 28th total of 136,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

SAFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $88,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,801. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,546,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,723,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SAFT traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,214. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.54. Safety Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $103.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $215.27 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

