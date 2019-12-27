SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $203.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $227.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SAGE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.81.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 12.67. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $193.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.52.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. The company’s revenue was up 35600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.63) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Robichaud bought 25,000 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 11.5% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 650.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,261,000 after purchasing an additional 75,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,464,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

