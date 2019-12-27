SaluS Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,070.00 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.32 or 0.00073827 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and YoBit. In the last seven days, SaluS has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. SaluS has a market cap of $5.39 million and $10,070.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00064896 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00085428 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,184.44 or 0.99640784 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000395 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

