Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Update

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the November 28th total of 92,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.47. The company had a trading volume of 63,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,836. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $82.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.42%. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 492.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 418.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 134.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 198,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 113,674 shares during the period. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

