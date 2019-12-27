Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $173.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.90.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $132.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $158.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.78.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,682,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,474,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.