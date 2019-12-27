savedroid (SVD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One savedroid token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, HitBTC and Tidex. savedroid has a total market cap of $371,368.00 and approximately $967.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, savedroid has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get savedroid alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.71 or 0.05926715 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029718 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001889 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001206 BTC.

savedroid Profile

savedroid (SVD) is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com . savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796 . The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Tidex and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for savedroid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for savedroid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.