Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Update

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 299,600 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the November 28th total of 413,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 3,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,521. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 80.98%. The company had revenue of $23.96 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

