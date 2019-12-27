Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.16 Million

Brokerages forecast that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will post sales of $135.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.46 million to $137.81 million. Semtech reported sales of $160.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $544.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $541.98 million to $547.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $588.26 million, with estimates ranging from $567.05 million to $609.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

SMTC traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $52.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,668. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27. Semtech has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $57.96.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $53,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,997.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $466,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,714 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,775.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,809 shares of company stock worth $1,834,514. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Semtech by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 505,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,274,000 after purchasing an additional 34,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 80.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,067,000 after purchasing an additional 704,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

