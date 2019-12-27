Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
TYHT stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Shineco has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64.
Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter.
About Shineco
Shineco, Inc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers.
