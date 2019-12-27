Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TYHT stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Shineco has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shineco stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,245 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Shineco worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers.

