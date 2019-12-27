Short Interest in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Decreases By 25.9%

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the November 28th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 569,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,420,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,603,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,929,000 after buying an additional 1,654,493 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,549,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after buying an additional 566,370 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 799,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 368,254 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSIG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.19. 123,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,628. Brightsphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.79.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 228.89% and a net margin of 21.67%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on BSIG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightsphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

