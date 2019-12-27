Short Interest in Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) Expands By 36.5%

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the November 28th total of 46,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on BF.A shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:BF.A traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,144. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average of $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.69. Brown-Forman has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This is an increase from Brown-Forman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Brown-Forman’s payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

