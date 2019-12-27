Short Interest in Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Expands By 40.2%

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 761,800 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the November 28th total of 543,200 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 33.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 573,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 45,541 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Calyxt by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 45,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLXT shares. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Calyxt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Calyxt to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Calyxt stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,475. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 12.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $220.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.26.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 43.09% and a negative net margin of 1,016.27%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Calyxt will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

