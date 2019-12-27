Short Interest in Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) Drops By 50.8%

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the November 28th total of 274,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cancer Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of CGIX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,776. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cancer Genetics has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 59.28% and a negative return on equity of 139.59%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cancer Genetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 769,896 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.80% of Cancer Genetics worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

