Short Interest in Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Drops By 83.2%

Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the November 28th total of 99,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centrus Energy stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.23% of Centrus Energy worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 32,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,615. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

